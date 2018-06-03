Best of the Best: The Six Most Satisfying Cigars of the Year

Over the last year, we’ve noticed more cigar producers using creative aging techniques, in particular the rediscovery of aging tobacco in oaken barrels, something that originated in 19th-century Cuba. Now non-Cuban cigar makers have adopted this method, with the Arturo Fuente Añejo (with its Connecticut Broadleaf maduro wrapper aged in Cognac barrels) among the most notable examples. In addition, tobacco growers have continued to experiment with hybrid leaf to create new dimensions in taste.