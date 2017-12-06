5 Smokin’ Gifts for the Puff Daddies

Designers of humidors and cigar accessories created lavish limited-edition storage cases, cutters, and lighters this year that make great gifts for the cigar smoker who appreciates fine design, as well as a little bling. And you might need to wrap some cigars to go with those accessories, so we’ve included a favorite here.

And if you’re looking for more luxury gift ideas, check out the complete Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for 2017, which includes inspirations in every category from cars to watches to fashion, to travel, and more.