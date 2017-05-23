The Safest Place to Store Your Fine Cigars

By on May 23, 2017
Legends No. 124 Humidor

A handsome new humidor protects and preserves the most coveted and collectible cigars, including three top new releases.

In 1878, a Belgian firm created a safe that, for its time, was state-of-the-art and practically impenetrable. The German company Döttling, known for building rock-solid watch safes, has recently renovated the antique Belgian safe, the Legends No. 124 Humidor (esperluxe.com, $290,000). The apparently walnut exterior is actually a steel cabinet that has been given hundreds of layers of hand-applied faux bois glaze. The metal fittings and interior lock works are plated in 24-karat gold, as are the four individual dial combination locks. The Legends No. 124 Humidor contains multiple cedar drawers for cigars as well as space for prized decanters. This could very well be one of the safest places on the planet to store the finest smokes.

