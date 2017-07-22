6 New Gourmet Destinations for Foodies on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket

New restaurants on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket indulge summer residents’ insatiable appetite for fine dining and seafood.

Garde East

Chef Robert Sisca, formerly of Boston’s Bistro du Midi, quietly opened Garde East, a waterfront hideaway in Vineyard Haven, last summer. The romantic jewel box has some of the best ocean views on the island, as well as impeccable service to accompany its elegant cuisine.

Beach Road

The owners of the wildly popular State Road restaurant launched the modern new Beach Road a short walk from the ferry dock in Vineyard Haven. It capitalizes on the island’s bounty from land and sea.

19 Church Street

For an island, the Vineyard has a surprising lack of oyster bars. That course will be corrected this summer with the opening of 19 Raw in Edgartown. Expect all of the island’s pond oysters on the menu, accompanied by a taproom that will serve the owner’s brew, Wash Ashore beer.

Greydon House

Chef Marcus Ware left New York City’s Michelin-starred Aureole to helm the dining room at this new boutique inn. Greydon House is the ideal place to experience his passion for seafood and homemade pastas. Think lobster tortellini on the veranda.

Galley Beach

Galley Beach is always a home run for seaside dining and fun. Expect the scene to duplicate in town as the owners add the Afterhouse Raw & Wine Bar to their repertoire in the former Mersault space. 18 Broad Street

Edgartown Meat & Fish Market

Pick up steaks and scallops for a barbecue or salads and sandwiches for a beach picnic or sail on the Sound at this gourmet market, the twin of the Edgartown Meat & Fish Market on the Vineyard.