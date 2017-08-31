Anthony Bourdain, Eric Ripert, and Friends are Throwing a Cookout on Grand Cayman

Every year for the past decade, Eric Ripert has invited his famous friends down to the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman—home of his restaurant Blue—for an intimate food festival in the Caribbean. For the Cayman Cookout’s 10th anniversary this coming January, the 5 days in paradise will be even more star-studded.

Joining Ripert will be a murderers’ row of great chefs, including Anthony Bourdain, José Andrés, Daniel Boulud, Dominique Crenn, Michael Mina, Rick Bayless, and Sean Brock.

While the final schedule hasn’t yet been set, some events are already on the docket.

Ripert, Bourdain, Andrés, and other event chefs will fire up the grills for a beachside barbecue, and on another day, Andrés will throw a party where he’ll serve up his paella. One afternoon, catamarans will sail guests to Stingray City for swimming, snorkeling, and a grilled lunch; on another, Bourdain will lead a discussion on taking culinary adventures around the world. At the end of the weekend, the whole event will be capped by a grand-finale evening where the assembled chefs will prepare a 10-course dinner.

The event will take place January 10 to 14. The package, starting at $1,169 per night for a 4-night minimum stay, includes overnight accommodations, daily continental breakfast for two at Seven Restaurant, and tickets for two to the cookout’s wine fair and barbecue events.