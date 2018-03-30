7 Restaurants You Can Sleep At, Too

The only thing better than enjoying a serious cocktail before retreating upstairs to a turned-down bed? Having someone else there to make the drink—and the bed.

The possibility is becoming more and more real, thanks to a number of restaurants and bars across the nation that are now equipped with their very own inns (and vice versa). From a B&B-meets-wine-bar in Chicago to a two-Michelin-starred stay in Sonoma, here are seven of the best ways for food lovers to vacation now.

Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Philadelphia

What once served as a 19th-century whiskey-blending and bottling factory is now home to this lively restaurant, situated in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. The menu focuses on Italian-influenced fare packing big-time flavors, as evidenced by pastas like the oxtail agnolotti (with bone-marrow butter and rosemary) and wood-fired pizzas like the spicy jawn (with pepperoni, hot coppa, and sharp provolone). Cap off dinner with the bar’s impressive array of amaro before heading upstairs, where a four-room hotel awaits. Nordic simplicity drives the aesthetic here, along with a few nods to the building’s past, like exposed brick and a claw-foot bathtub).

SingleThread

Healdsburg, Calif.

There may only be five rooms at this Healdsburg restaurant and inn, but make no mistake—there is nothing small about this luxe stay. Credit A-grade hospitality to owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton, who together ensure an over-the-top overnight for locals and international travelers alike with in-room amenities like heated floors, Matouk linens, Pliny the Elder beer, and Japanese toilets. And then there’s the food. For the full dining experience, opt for their recently launched two-night special: Night one is dinner at the ground floor’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant; night two is a multicourse donabe hot pot dinner for two, served within the comfort of your room.

The Publishing House

Chicago

Located within the newly renovated 110-year-old Free Methodist Publishing House, this West Loop newcomer features 11 luxury rooms, each one inspired by Chicago literary references. When hunger strikes, head downstairs to the Press Room, an on-site wine bar complete with velvet-tufted bench seating and an open kitchen—ideal for catching glimpses of outgoing plates like roasted lamb with smoked cauliflower puree or brandade with pickled leek. Grab a glass of wine to go and hang in the common area, where a double-sided fireplace, dining tables, and a baby grand piano create serious home-away-from-home vibes.

Table on Ten

Bloomville, N.Y.

Situated in a small town in the Western Catskills, this restaurant is best known for its sourdough brick-oven pizza—served only on Friday and Saturday nights. Come for breakfast and lunch Thursday through Sunday to experience the rest of the team’s handiwork: local and seasonal takes on salads, broth-based soups, egg skillets, and sandwiches. Three bedrooms are available for guests to book, providing the perfect escape for those seeking some peace, quiet, and food-centric community for a bit.

Alma

Minneapolis

Located in a historic building in the heart of Minneapolis, this dining destination focuses on contemporary American cooking via two distinct outlets—the café, a neighborhood mainstay complete with a bakery counter and à la carte menus, and the restaurant, where a three-course menu greets guests for dinner only. Above all of it resides the inn, a seven-room respite for overnight visitors that features a collection of natural materials (hardwood, brass, leather) and prime views of the Mississippi riverfront.

Longman & Eagle

Chicago

Six guest rooms are found above this corner-spot eatery, a favorite for food lovers in one of the city’s hottest neighborhoods. Expect functional, no-frills spaces that reflect the creative energy of the area—each one features a selection of works from a local artist. Bookings here come with a “things can get loud downstairs” disclaimer, so if you can’t beat them, join them. The food—think wild-boar sloppy joes and fried chicken and waffles—is served until 1 am on the nightly, while cocktails continue until 2 am (3 am on Saturdays).

Hotel Covell

Los Angeles

Each of the nine suites located in this boutique hotel feels like its own apartment, made possible in part by amenities (e.g., Malin + Goetz toiletries, Parachute bedding, Crosley record players, and kitchenettes) that are ideal for hosting short- or long-term guests. As such, it’s a surefire stay for L.A.’s music, film, and TV professionals and anyone in search of practical, upscale accommodations. Downstairs, 150 wines by the glass are on offer at Bar Covell, along with a menu of small plates like flatbreads, croque monsieur sandwiches, and cheese and charcuterie boards.