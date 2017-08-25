Charleston Wine and Food Festival’s Best Events Are Already Sold Out. Here’s How You Can Get In

This week the Charleston Wine+Food Festival announced an amazing line-up of chefs and events led by Sean Brock, Mike Lata, Gabrielle Hamilton, Maneet Chauhan, Gavin Kaysen, and more. And although tickets just went on sale today, some of the best events have already sold out. However, there’s still a way you can get in.

The festival’s organizers are offering a Gourmand Package that includes three nights’ accommodations for two people at the Wentworth Mansion in downtown Charleston, just a short walk from the festival. And with the room comes access to some of the festival’s hottest events.

On Thursday night, you’ll head to a dinner honoring Edna Lewis, whose cooking greatly shaped Southern cuisine. A collection of celebrated chefs will share their interpretations of Lewis’s recipes while Sara Franklin, editor of Edna Lewis: Reflection, Remembrance and Repast, will lead a discussion of the late chef’s influence.

The next day, head to the culinary village for an all-access tasting of foods and wines by visiting chefs, wineries and distillers. That night you’ll have access to the sold-out Kismet Pop-up at Leon’s Oyster Shed, where Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of the hit Los Angeles restaurant will lead a dinner with chef Ben McClean for a night of Middle Eastern fare alongside Southern fried chicken and seafood.

On Saturday night, chefs Marc Collins and Matt Bolus will host the sold-out signature dinner at Circa 1886, creating a fine dining experience that will pair with wines from the iconic Burgundy winery Drouhin.

The weekend concludes with the Harlem and Hominy brunch where 20 chefs will draw their inspiration from soul food.

The package is $3,925 for three nights stay at the mansion and access to the events listed above.