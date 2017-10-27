Daniel Humm and Wolfgang Puck Team Up for One-Night-Only Dinner

In the coming months, Will Guidara and Daniel Humm—the team behind three-Michelin-star restaurant Eleven Madison Park—will bring their urban playground of a restaurant and hotel, NoMad, to Los Angeles. For those in the City of Angels who can’t wait for Humm’s cooking, Wolfgang Puck has been able to lure the acclaimed chef westward to team up for a one-night-only dinner.

The Swiss-Austrian alliance will occur on November 15, when Humm joins Puck and Hugo Bolanos, executive chef of Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air. It’s the latest edition of Puck’s visiting chef series that has seen the legend behind Spago invite stars from Nancy Silverton and Massimo Bottura to Roy Choi and Francis Mallmann to his restaurant for some of the city’s most memorable meals.

Puck has delighted diners for years with his playful mash-up of cultures that has seen him create a pizza with smoked salmon and caviar. On the other hand, Humm is a champion of simplicity in his cooking, stripping away elements to create elegant dishes.

“I like minimalism. I try always to cook like that, but I couldn’t do it early on in my career because I felt, ‘It needs another sauce, it needs another puree, another crispy element, another garnish’ or whatever,” Humm says. “The hardest way to cook is with only two ingredients.”

For this six-course tasting menu, Humm will create three courses, and the team of Puck and Bolanos will do the same. Diners will enjoy dishes like scallops with pistachio and yuzu, eggs benedict with caviar and ham, and chicken stuffed and roasted with black truffle and leeks.

Tickets are available now for $295, with a wine-pairing option for an additional $55.