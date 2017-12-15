David Chang’s New LA Restaurant Now Has a Name and a Big Party You Can Attend

One of the most anticipated restaurant openings in Los Angeles for 2017 will now have to be the most anticipated openings for 2018, Eater LA reports. David Chang has launched a website for his first LA restaurant, revealing that the project that was originally called North Spring will now be Majordomo, but right under that new name, you’ll see that the restaurant will be “Coming early 2018.”

But Angelenos will have a chance to dine with the head of the Momofuku empire before the year is out. Along with the launch of the site he’s announced via instagram that he’s throwing a party to support Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen. The organization is providing relief for Southern California wildfires, after doing extraordinary work in Puerto Rico and Houston in the wake of Hurricane season.

For the party, he’s teaming up with old friends Roy Choi and Adam Perry Lang and holding at The Line Hotel, where Choi has his restaurant Commissary and Pot. That trio will tackle the meat courses while fellow LA heavy hitters like Mozza, Animal, Republique, Sqirl, Trois Mec, and Wolfgang Puck are chipping in sides and desserts.

As for Chang’s restaurant, Majordomo, he’s been dropping hints this year about what the restaurant will serve, saying he plans to set it apart from other Momofuku locations (currently in Toronto, Sydney, Las Vegas, and, of course, New York City), hence don’t expect his famous pork buns when it opens. He’s said that he plans to tailor the menu more toward Los Angeles culture and Southern California produce. And while there will be some vegan options, there will be some meat heavy offerings, and he’s already purchased a big smoker to be sent out to his new outpost.

Chang will be the latest in a long line of outside chefs flocking to Los Angeles, like Dave Beran of Alinea fame opening Dialogue, Michael Mina’s Cal Mare, and Jean-Georges alum Maycoll Calderon opening Tintorera, and the arrival of Daniel Humm and Will Guidara’s NoMad early next year. He’s going to have a lot of competition.