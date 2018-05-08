// RR One

Chef Edouardo Jordan Makes History at the James Beard Awards

In the Oscars of the food world, Gabrielle Hamilton and Highlands Bar & Grill take away top prizes.

edouardo jordan james beard

Related Articles

At the American restaurant industry’s biggest night of the year, Edouardo Jordan had the biggest night of all. At the James Beard Foundation Awards, the chef-owner of a pair of restaurants in Seattle took home the medal for the best chef in the Northwest. Later, in one of the big prizes of the night, Jordan became the first African-American chef to win the James Beard Award<CE: Should  we still refer to it as James Beard rather than “the Beard Award”?> for Best New Restaurant.

Jordan, a Per Se and French Laundry alum, established his foothold in Seattle in 2015 when he opened Salare, a restaurant focused primarily on the French and Italian flavors and techniques that drove his professional résumé. When he opened his Southern restaurant last year, just a few blocks from Salare, JuneBaby would become an ode to his familial upbringing. He wanted to cook the food he was most passionate about and celebrate Southern cuisine. Many accolades have followed, but none are as big as the prize he claimed last night.

In the ceremony’s other big awards, Gabrielle Hamilton of Prune in New York won Outstanding Chef, Caroline Styne of the Lucques Group in Los Angeles won Outstanding Restaurateur, and Highlands Bar & Grill in Birmingham took home Outstanding Restaurant. The Alabama institution edged out Balthazar, Canlis, Frasca Food and Wine, and Quince to win in a category where an establishment must have been open for 10 consecutive years, meaning each of the nominees is considered a pillar of the country’s restaurant culture.

Check out the complete list below of nominees and winners in each category from last night’s “Oscars of food” at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

Best New Restaurant 

The Charter Oak
St. Helena, CA

Empellón (Midtown)
New York City

Felix Trattoria
Venice, CA

JuneBaby
Seattle

Kismet
Los Angeles

Outstanding Baker

Dianna Daoheung
Black Seed Bagels
New York City

Zachary Golper
Bien Cuit
Brooklyn, NY

Maura Kilpatrick
Sofra Bakery and Café
Cambridge, MA

Belinda Leong and Michel Suas (WINNER)
b. Patisserie
San Francisco

Alison Pray
Standard Baking Co.
Portland, ME

Greg Wade
Publican Quality Bread
Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program

Anvil Bar & Refuge
Houston

Bar Agricole
San Francisco

Clyde Common
Portland, OR

Cure (WINNER)
New Orleans

Kimball House
Decatur, GA

Trick Dog
San Francisco

Outstanding Chef

Ashley Christensen
Poole’s Diner
Raleigh, NC

Gabrielle Hamilton (WINNER)
Prune
New York City

David Kinch
Manresa
Los Gatos, CA

Christopher Kostow
The Restaurant at Meadowood
St. Helena, CA

Donald Link
Herbsaint
New Orleans

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kelly Fields
Willa Jean
New Orleans

Meg Galus
Boka
Chicago

Margarita Manzke
République
Los Angeles

Dolester Miles (WINNER)
Highlands Bar & Grill
Birmingham, AL

Diane Yang
Spoon and Stable
Minneapolis

Outstanding Restaurant

Balthazar
New York City

Canlis
Seattle

Frasca Food and Wine
Boulder, CO

Highlands Bar & Grill (WINNER)
Birmingham, AL

Quince
San Francisco

Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz
Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, GT Fish & Oyster, Girl & the Goat, and others)
Chicago

JoAnn Clevenger
Upperline
New Orleans

Ken Oringer
Uni, Little Donkey, Toro, and others
Boston

Caroline Styne (WINNER)
The Lucques Group (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern, and others)
Los Angeles

Ellen Yin
High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson, and others)
Philadelphia

Outstanding Service 

Boka
Chicago

Saison
San Francisco

Zahav
Philadelphia

Zingerman’s Delicatessen
Ann Arbor, MI

Zuni Café (WINNER)
San Francisco

Outstanding Wine Program

a.o.c.
Los Angeles

Bacchanal
New Orleans

Benu
San Francisco

FIG (WINNER)
Charleston, SC

The Little Nell
Aspen, CO

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional 

Cathy Corison
Corison Winery
St. Helena, CA

Diane Flynt
Foggy Ridge Cider
Dugspur, VA

Miljenko “Mike” Grgich (WINNER)
Grgich Hills Estate
Rutherford, CA

Steve Matthiasson
Matthiasson Wines
Napa, CA

Lance Winters
St. George Spirits
Alameda, CA

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Camille Cogswell (WINNER)
Zahav
Philadelphia

Clare de Boer
King
New York City

Sarah Rinkavage
Marisol
Chicago

Miles Thompson
Michael’s
Santa Monica, CA

Kevin Tien
Himitsu
Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Andrew Brochu
Roister
Chicago

Abraham Conlon (WINNER)
Fat Rice
Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark
Parachute
Chicago

David Posey and Anna Posey
Elske
Chicago

Lee Wolen
Boka
Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Amy Brandwein
Centrolina
Washington, D.C.

Tom Cunanan
Bad Saint
Washington, D.C.

Rich Landau
Vedge
Philadelphia

Jeremiah Langhorne (WINNER)
The Dabney
Washington, D.C.

Cindy Wolf
Charleston
Baltimore

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Karen Bell
Bavette La Boucherie
Milwaukee

Steven Brown
Tilia
Minneapolis

Justin Carlisle
Ardent
Milwaukee

Gavin Kaysen (WINNER)
Spoon and Stable
Minneapolis

Ann Kim
Young Joni
Minneapolis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Amanda Cohen
Dirt Candy

Ignacio Mattos
Estela

Missy Robbins (WINNER)
Lilia
Brooklyn, NY

Alex Stupak
Empellón (Midtown)

Jody Williams
Buvette Gastrothèque

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY STATE, RI, VT)

Karen Akunowicz (WINNER)
Myers + Chang
Boston

Tiffani Faison
Tiger Mama
Boston

Tony Messina
Uni
Boston

Cassie Piuma
Sarma
Somerville, MA

Benjamin Sukle
Oberlin
Providence, RI

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Edouardo Jordan (WINNER)
Salare
Seattle

Katy Millard
Coquine
Portland, OR

Bonnie Morales
Kachka
Portland, OR

Justin Woodward
Castagna
Portland, OR

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi
Joule
Seattle

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Vishwesh Bhatt
Snackbar
Oxford, MS

Nina Compton (WINNER)
Compère Lapin
New Orleans

Jose Enrique
Jose Enrique
San Juan, PR

Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus
Coquette
New Orleans

Brad Kilgore
Alter
Miami

Slade Rushing
Brennan’s
New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Mashama Bailey
The Grey
Savannah, GA

Katie Button
Nightbell
Asheville, NC

Cassidee Dabney
The Barn at Blackberry Farm
Walland, TN

Rodney Scott (WINNER)
Rodney Scott’s BBQ
Charleston, SC

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
Memphis, TN

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Michael Fojtasek
Olamaie
Austin

Bryce Gilmore
Barley Swine
Austin

Steve McHugh
Cured
San Antonio

Martín Rios
Restaurant Martín
Santa Fe

Alex Seidel (WINNER)
Mercantile Dining & Provision
Denver

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Michael Cimarusti
Providence
Los Angeles

Dominique Crenn (WINNER)
Atelier Crenn
San Francisco

Jeremy Fox
Rustic Canyon
Santa Monica, CA

Jessica Koslow
Sqirl
Los Angeles

Travis Lett
Gjelina
Venice, CA

2018 James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees

Jody Adams
Chef/Owner, TRADE, Porto, and Saloniki
Boston

Lally Brennan and Ti Adelaide Martin
Co-Proprietors, Commander’s Palace
New Orleans

Allison Hooper
Co-Founder, Vermont Creamery
Websterville, VT

Daniel Johnnes
Wine Director, The Dinex Group
New York City

2018 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics

Sun Wah
Chicago
Owners: Kelly Cheng, Laura Cheng, and Michael Cheng

Galleria Umberto
Boston
Owners: Paul Deuterio and Ralph Deuterio

Los Hernandez Tamales
Union Gap, WA
Owner: Felipe Hernandez

El Güero Canelo
Tucson, AZ
Owner: Daniel Contreras

Dong Phuong Bakery
New Orleans
Owner: Linh Tran Garza

2018 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year

José Andrés
Multiple James Beard Award–Winning Chef; Owner, ThinkFoodGroup; Founder, World Central Kitchen

2018 James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Paula Wolfert
Multiple James Beard Award–Winning Author

More Dining

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad