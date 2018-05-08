Chef Edouardo Jordan Makes History at the James Beard Awards

At the American restaurant industry’s biggest night of the year, Edouardo Jordan had the biggest night of all. At the James Beard Foundation Awards, the chef-owner of a pair of restaurants in Seattle took home the medal for the best chef in the Northwest. Later, in one of the big prizes of the night, Jordan became the first African-American chef to win the James Beard Award<CE: Should we still refer to it as James Beard rather than “the Beard Award”?> for Best New Restaurant.

Jordan, a Per Se and French Laundry alum, established his foothold in Seattle in 2015 when he opened Salare, a restaurant focused primarily on the French and Italian flavors and techniques that drove his professional résumé. When he opened his Southern restaurant last year, just a few blocks from Salare, JuneBaby would become an ode to his familial upbringing. He wanted to cook the food he was most passionate about and celebrate Southern cuisine. Many accolades have followed, but none are as big as the prize he claimed last night.

In the ceremony’s other big awards, Gabrielle Hamilton of Prune in New York won Outstanding Chef, Caroline Styne of the Lucques Group in Los Angeles won Outstanding Restaurateur, and Highlands Bar & Grill in Birmingham took home Outstanding Restaurant. The Alabama institution edged out Balthazar, Canlis, Frasca Food and Wine, and Quince to win in a category where an establishment must have been open for 10 consecutive years, meaning each of the nominees is considered a pillar of the country’s restaurant culture.

Check out the complete list below of nominees and winners in each category from last night’s “Oscars of food” at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

Best New Restaurant

The Charter Oak

St. Helena, CA

Empellón (Midtown)

New York City

Felix Trattoria

Venice, CA

JuneBaby

Seattle

Kismet

Los Angeles

Outstanding Baker

Dianna Daoheung

Black Seed Bagels

New York City

Zachary Golper

Bien Cuit

Brooklyn, NY

Maura Kilpatrick

Sofra Bakery and Café

Cambridge, MA

Belinda Leong and Michel Suas (WINNER)

b. Patisserie

San Francisco

Alison Pray

Standard Baking Co.

Portland, ME

Greg Wade

Publican Quality Bread

Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program

Anvil Bar & Refuge

Houston

Bar Agricole

San Francisco

Clyde Common

Portland, OR

Cure (WINNER)

New Orleans

Kimball House

Decatur, GA

Trick Dog

San Francisco

Outstanding Chef

Ashley Christensen

Poole’s Diner

Raleigh, NC

Gabrielle Hamilton (WINNER)

Prune

New York City

David Kinch

Manresa

Los Gatos, CA

Christopher Kostow

The Restaurant at Meadowood

St. Helena, CA

Donald Link

Herbsaint

New Orleans

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kelly Fields

Willa Jean

New Orleans

Meg Galus

Boka

Chicago

Margarita Manzke

République

Los Angeles

Dolester Miles (WINNER)

Highlands Bar & Grill

Birmingham, AL

Diane Yang

Spoon and Stable

Minneapolis

Outstanding Restaurant

Balthazar

New York City

Canlis

Seattle

Frasca Food and Wine

Boulder, CO

Highlands Bar & Grill (WINNER)

Birmingham, AL

Quince

San Francisco

Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz

Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, GT Fish & Oyster, Girl & the Goat, and others)

Chicago

JoAnn Clevenger

Upperline

New Orleans

Ken Oringer

Uni, Little Donkey, Toro, and others

Boston

Caroline Styne (WINNER)

The Lucques Group (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern, and others)

Los Angeles

Ellen Yin

High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson, and others)

Philadelphia

Outstanding Service

Boka

Chicago

Saison

San Francisco

Zahav

Philadelphia

Zingerman’s Delicatessen

Ann Arbor, MI

Zuni Café (WINNER)

San Francisco

Outstanding Wine Program

a.o.c.

Los Angeles

Bacchanal

New Orleans

Benu

San Francisco

FIG (WINNER)

Charleston, SC

The Little Nell

Aspen, CO

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional

Cathy Corison

Corison Winery

St. Helena, CA

Diane Flynt

Foggy Ridge Cider

Dugspur, VA

Miljenko “Mike” Grgich (WINNER)

Grgich Hills Estate

Rutherford, CA

Steve Matthiasson

Matthiasson Wines

Napa, CA

Lance Winters

St. George Spirits

Alameda, CA

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Camille Cogswell (WINNER)

Zahav

Philadelphia

Clare de Boer

King

New York City

Sarah Rinkavage

Marisol

Chicago

Miles Thompson

Michael’s

Santa Monica, CA

Kevin Tien

Himitsu

Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Andrew Brochu

Roister

Chicago

Abraham Conlon (WINNER)

Fat Rice

Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark

Parachute

Chicago

David Posey and Anna Posey

Elske

Chicago

Lee Wolen

Boka

Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Amy Brandwein

Centrolina

Washington, D.C.

Tom Cunanan

Bad Saint

Washington, D.C.

Rich Landau

Vedge

Philadelphia

Jeremiah Langhorne (WINNER)

The Dabney

Washington, D.C.

Cindy Wolf

Charleston

Baltimore

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Karen Bell

Bavette La Boucherie

Milwaukee

Steven Brown

Tilia

Minneapolis

Justin Carlisle

Ardent

Milwaukee

Gavin Kaysen (WINNER)

Spoon and Stable

Minneapolis

Ann Kim

Young Joni

Minneapolis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Amanda Cohen

Dirt Candy

Ignacio Mattos

Estela

Missy Robbins (WINNER)

Lilia

Brooklyn, NY

Alex Stupak

Empellón (Midtown)

Jody Williams

Buvette Gastrothèque

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY STATE, RI, VT)

Karen Akunowicz (WINNER)

Myers + Chang

Boston

Tiffani Faison

Tiger Mama

Boston

Tony Messina

Uni

Boston

Cassie Piuma

Sarma

Somerville, MA

Benjamin Sukle

Oberlin

Providence, RI

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Edouardo Jordan (WINNER)

Salare

Seattle

Katy Millard

Coquine

Portland, OR

Bonnie Morales

Kachka

Portland, OR

Justin Woodward

Castagna

Portland, OR

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi

Joule

Seattle

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Vishwesh Bhatt

Snackbar

Oxford, MS

Nina Compton (WINNER)

Compère Lapin

New Orleans

Jose Enrique

Jose Enrique

San Juan, PR

Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus

Coquette

New Orleans

Brad Kilgore

Alter

Miami

Slade Rushing

Brennan’s

New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Mashama Bailey

The Grey

Savannah, GA

Katie Button

Nightbell

Asheville, NC

Cassidee Dabney

The Barn at Blackberry Farm

Walland, TN

Rodney Scott (WINNER)

Rodney Scott’s BBQ

Charleston, SC

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Memphis, TN

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Michael Fojtasek

Olamaie

Austin

Bryce Gilmore

Barley Swine

Austin

Steve McHugh

Cured

San Antonio

Martín Rios

Restaurant Martín

Santa Fe

Alex Seidel (WINNER)

Mercantile Dining & Provision

Denver

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Michael Cimarusti

Providence

Los Angeles

Dominique Crenn (WINNER)

Atelier Crenn

San Francisco

Jeremy Fox

Rustic Canyon

Santa Monica, CA

Jessica Koslow

Sqirl

Los Angeles

Travis Lett

Gjelina

Venice, CA

2018 James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees

Jody Adams

Chef/Owner, TRADE, Porto, and Saloniki

Boston

Lally Brennan and Ti Adelaide Martin

Co-Proprietors, Commander’s Palace

New Orleans

Allison Hooper

Co-Founder, Vermont Creamery

Websterville, VT

Daniel Johnnes

Wine Director, The Dinex Group

New York City

2018 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics

Sun Wah

Chicago

Owners: Kelly Cheng, Laura Cheng, and Michael Cheng

Galleria Umberto

Boston

Owners: Paul Deuterio and Ralph Deuterio

Los Hernandez Tamales

Union Gap, WA

Owner: Felipe Hernandez

El Güero Canelo

Tucson, AZ

Owner: Daniel Contreras

Dong Phuong Bakery

New Orleans

Owner: Linh Tran Garza

2018 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year



José Andrés

Multiple James Beard Award–Winning Chef; Owner, ThinkFoodGroup; Founder, World Central Kitchen

2018 James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Paula Wolfert

Multiple James Beard Award–Winning Author