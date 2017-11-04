Watch Rich Torrisi Transform Foie Gras Into Ribbons That Look Like a Bow

Chef Rich Torrisi’s restaurant The Pool is known for its seafood. When he and partners Mario Carbone and Jeff Zalaznick took over the space where the legendary Four Seasons restaurant used to reside inside the Seagram Building, The Pool opened as the contemporary, seafaring cousin to the mid-century, meat-heavy throwback vibe of Carbone’s The Grill.

At The Pool you’ll find caviar service, halibut, monkfish, sea urchin, an extensive selection of raw seafood, and many other treasures of the sea. But there’s one interesting and beautiful dish that isn’t of maritime origin: foie gras ribbons.

It’s a dish the team went back and forth about including on the menu, ultimately opting to have it at The Pool because the shareable appetizer was beautiful and convivial. Making this dish starts the same way any chef would make a foie gras terrine, by leeching out the blood, removing the veins, marinating it, passing through a tamis, and whipping it smooth. This is where it differs from a regular terrine. Torrisi places it in a mold and freezes it so it firms up enough to drill a hole in the foie gras. Then he freezes it even harder with some liquid nitrogen, and puts it on a tool used to shave cheese in order to make crinkly ribbons of foie gras.

Ribbons are collected to make a bow atop a glass cube, which Torrisi finishes with honey and nutmeg, then serves them with orange slices they’ve engineered to have the crisp and appearance of a potato chip.

In the video below, Eater’s The Meat Show goes behind the scenes to see the full process of how The Pool makes its foie gras ribbons.