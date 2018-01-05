The Stars Will Dine on Pink Risotto and Balls of Burrata at the 75th Golden Globes

When Hollywood’s biggest stars of both movies and television wedge themselves into resplendent gowns and tuxes to gather at the Beverly Hilton for the 75th-anniversary Golden Globes on Sunday night, here’s hoping that they leave a little extra room in their outfits for dinner.

The Golden Globes may be of slightly dubious merit when it comes to the actual award itself—the organization behind the show is still smarting from corruption rumors that Pia Zadora’s husband bought her statue by bribing voters—but it’s the best party of awards season. Instead of being holed up in some auditorium, celebs gather in a ballroom and enjoy a three-course meal and all the Moët they can drink (and sometimes more Moët than they should drink).

As the 1,300 guests in attendance watch Seth Meyers host the awards for the first time, they’ll dine on a three-course menu from the team at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, led by executive chef Alberico Nunziata and executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi.

Inspired by his Italian heritage, Nunziata has created bright and colorful dishes for his two courses. The likes of Daniel Day-Lewis and Meryl Streep (nominated in best-acting categories for Phantom Thread and The Post, respectively) will start their night with an appetizer of burrata cheese topped with opal basil, teardrop tomatoes, Taggiasca olives, garlic flowers, roasted butternut squash, and purple sweet potatoes, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The main course is a brightly colored red-beet parmesan risotto, with Chilean sea bass perched atop and surrounded by Castelvetrano olive tapenade, broccolini florets, golden stripe baby beets, yellow squash, and zucchini.

For dessert, Henzi will prepare an effendi with white-chocolate coffee cream, a coffee-liqueur biscuit, Frangelico mascarpone, and crunchy praline. And for the special cocktail, actress Jamie Chung created the Moët 75, a take on the classic French 75 that uses tequila and blood-orange juice along with honey as a sweetener.

As Nunziata told Pat Sapperstein over at Variety, the menu they created is especially suited for an L.A. crowd: “Nothing heavy, and everything is gluten-free.”