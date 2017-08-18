// RR One

Join José Andrés, Eric Ripert, and Friends for a Culinary Getaway in Puerto Rico

They’ll be joined by Tim Love and Jacques Torres for a weekend of feasting you’ll want to be a part of.

By on August 18, 2017
Eric Ripert seasoning food in a cooking demonstration

As the weather starts to turn and the cold begins to descend on the northern reaches of the States, the pull of heading south to somewhere a little bit warmer begins. World-class chef José Andrés has just the solution: He and an all-star cast of friends will host a Dorado Beach Culinary Getaway from November 9 to 12 at the Ritz-Carlton Reserve on Puerto Rico’s Caribbean coast.

Joining him will be three-Michelin-star chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin; Texas chef Tim Love, who owns restaurants including the Woodshed Smokehouse and Lonesome Dove Western Bistro; and master chocolatier and pastry chef Jacques Torres.

Guests will get the chance to mingle with some of the world’s great culinary minds, enjoy a beachside barbecue, attend wine and rum tastings, eat a paella lunch, and watch cooking demonstrations by the featured chefs. And if you need a brief respite from eating and drinking, you can retire to the Spa Botánico, a five-acre spa sanctuary built in a pineapple field that draws on local flora to create healing treatments.

Reservations for the Dorado Beach weekend can be made online. Packages for two start at $2,045 per night for a 3-night stay. For that, you’ll get overnight accommodations, daily continental breakfast for two at Mi Casa by José Andrés, and participation in all the culinary events throughout the weekend.

picnic on the lawn at the oceanside pool

Barbecue by the pool at Dorado Beach  Photo: courtesy Kristen Alana

