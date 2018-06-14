Leaders of Luxury: Will Guidara on Using Hospitality to Create Memorable Moments [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Will Guidara, the co-owner of the restaurant currently ranked No. 1 in the world, Eleven Madison Park in New York. Along with chef Daniel Humm, he co-owns the urban playground of a restaurant and bar Nomad, which started in New York and has expanded to LA, with a new location opening in Las Vegas this fall. In this episode he discusses the power of experiences, and crafting them to be more luxurious and memorable than possessions.