Leaders of Luxury: Daniel Boulud on the Importance of Loyalty [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premiere brands. In this episode, we sit down with celebrated chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud. Moving to America after growing up in a small village outside Lyon, France, Boulud wowed New York diners and critics, quickly becoming a culinary icon.

Like with his foie gras and black truffle hamburger, he has created delicious dishes by melding humble food with luxurious ingredients and world class technique. Starting with his two-Michelin-starred flagship Daniel, Boulud has grown his restaurant empire, opening Café Boulud, Bar Boulud, DB Bistro Moderne, Boulud Sud, Epicerie Boulud, and spreading to Boston, London, Miami, Montreal, D.C., Toronto, Palm Beach, and Singapore.