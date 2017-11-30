Leaders of Luxury: Wolfgang Puck on Marrying Innovation and Tradition [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premiere brands. In this episode, we sit down with iconic chef Wolfgang Puck. The Austrian-born restaurateur who practically invented the concept of the celebrity chef while leading his flagship restaurant Spago, has spread his fine dining empire worldwide, from LA to London to Singapore.

Along the way, the affable chef not only ran successful businesses, but also created iconic dishes like his smoked salmon pizza. And his staying power has been extraordinary. Even decades after it opened, Spago remains a vital part of Los Angeles’ restaurant scene and his end-of-summer barbecue at The Hotel Bel Air remains an event that chefs from all over the world want to cook with him at.