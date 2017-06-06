LIVE at The French Cheese Board

Join us live at the French Cheese Board.

By on June 6, 2017
The French Cheese Board

On walking into this new fromagerie in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood, you feel as though you’re walking into a museum for cheese where all the sculptures are edible. On the walls hang gorgeous photographs of Comté and Beaufort, tangy Mimolette, and soft-ripened Camembert, but it is the gallery—cheeses under glass or arranged on sideboards beneath drawings illustrating methods for slicing each type—that truly showcases the art of cheese appreciation. This thoughtful instruction, along with classes in wine-and-cheese pairings, initiates new cheese lovers into the mysteries already familiar to those who sigh over the scents of an Époisses de Bourgogne ($20) or a Fromager d’Affinois with truffles ($100).

