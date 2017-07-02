Los Angeles Elevates the Outdoor Cinema Experience

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

This summertime take your dinner and a movie experience to the next level, the 26th level to be exact. Summer Supper and a Show—a new series launched by WP24 by Wolfgang Puck and hosted at the Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles—will showcase classic movies, seasonal cocktails, and scrumptious concessions boxes on the rooftop of the hotel.

Begin your evening with a two-course pre-set menu at WP24 by Wolfgang Puck, followed by a selection of summer libations. Sip on a bubbling champagne float, refreshing Frosé, a Mango-jito (Cruzan light rum, lime, mango, and mint), or perhaps a sweet and spicy Bells of Passion cocktail (Patron Silver, lime, bell pepper, passion fruit, and chipotle).

Ascend to the rooftop where panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline at sundown compliment the cozy setting, accented by an array of plush lounge chairs, heat lamps, pillows, and fluffy blankets. Settle in and enjoy the individual snack boxes that are packed with some of Wolfgang Puck’s favorite goodies like caramel corn, crunchy breadsticks with prosciutto, and candied Marcona almonds.

Beginning on July 7 and running through August 26, Summer Supper and a Show will run every Friday and Saturday night with a new film featured each weekend. The selection varies from classics like Singin’ in the Rain, Dirty Dancing, Clueless, and Father of the Bride. Pricing for the two-course menu and movie package is $85 per person, while pricing for those seeking just the concessions box and movie is $25 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling WP24 by Wolfgang Puck. 213.743.8824

Mr. C Beverly Hills

Across town, Mr. C Beverly Hills is bringing Italian-inspired Cipriani cuisine to their movie nights with the fourth annual Poolside Cinema series. The prix-fixe menu will feature items like the Pizza Mr. C with burrata and prosciutto, the Mr. C Club Sandwich with fried egg, and a seasonal favorite, avocado salsa with toasted pizza crisps. Movie snacks will be provided poolside and include a unique Italian twist on popcorn and mini bottles of Moët & Chandon Champagne.

The list of films is expansive and features such notable thrillers as Jaws, a touch of romance with Sabrina, and Back to the Future for a little sci-fi adventure. The series is held every Tuesday from now until August 22. Pricing begins at $35 per person and guests are encouraged to reserve their seats in advance as seating is limited. 310.226.6245