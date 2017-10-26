A Japanese-Peruvian Restaurant Has Been Crowned the Best in Latin America

The relatively young culinary tradition called Nikkei is having its moment in the spotlight. Maido—a Japanese and Peruvian restaurant in Lima, Peru led by Nikkei advocate chef Mitsuharu Tsumura—has been named the best restaurant in Latin America by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization.
Nikkei cuisine was born after Japanese immigrants came to Peru in the late 1800s, with some of them eventually opened restaurants. They cooked Peruvian food for the locals, but Japanese technique began to seep into their cooking. The cuisine advanced further when more Japanese immigrants arrived in Peru. However, when they arrived they wanted food from their homeland, but were forced to use Peruvian ingredients. The result was a cuisine that featured potatoes, yellow pepper, wasabi, miso, and ginger, built upon a base of lime with chili and soy sauce. “It’s a mixture of citrus, spice, and soy,” Tsumara told Fine Dining Lovers.
At Maido, Tsumura serves a changing 13-course menu that may include ceviche, sushi, pork belly, and octopus. There’s also a menu devoted to sushi as well.
The restaurant displaces the reigning champ, Central, which is also in Lima, and fell to No. 2 on the list ahead of D.O.M. of Sao Paolo, Brazil at No. 3, Pujol in Mexico City, and Boragó in Santiago, Chile. Here is the complete list:
- Maido, Lima, Peru
- Central, Lima, Peru
- D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil
- Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico
- Boragó, Santiago, Chile
- Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico
- Astrid y Gastón, Lima, Peru
- A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil
- Maní, São Paulo, Brazil
- Tegui, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico
- Osso Carnicería y Salumería, Lima, Peru
- Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 99, Santiago, Chile
- La Mar, Lima, Peru
- Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Harry Sasson, Bogotá, Colombia
- Leo, Bogotá, Colombia
- El Baqueano, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Maito, Panama City, Panama
- Isolina, Lima, Peru
- Parador La Huella, José Ignacio, Uruguay
- Olympe, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Rafael, Lima, Peru
- Pangea, Monterrey, Mexico
- Chila, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Mocotó, São Paulo, Brazil
- Gustu, La Paz, Bolivia
- Nicos, Mexico City, Mexico
- Malabar, Lima, Peru
- Biko, Mexico City, Mexico
- Amaranta, Toluca, Mexico
- Ambrosia, Santiago, Chile
- Corazón de Tierra, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico
- Rosetta, Mexico City, Mexico (Re-entry)
- Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico (New)
- Elena, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Restaurante 040, Santiago, Chile (New)
- Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City, Mexico (Re-entry)
- Villanos en Bermudas, Bogotá, Colombia (New)
- Esquina Mocotó, São Paulo, Brazil (New)
- Laja, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico (Re-entry)
- La Docena Oyster Bar & Grill, Guadalajara, Mexico (New)
- Aramburu, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Tuju, São Paulo, Brazil
- Fiesta, Lima, Peru
- Amaz, Lima, Peru (New)
- Crizia, Buenos Aires, Argentina (New)
- Proper, Buenos Aires, Argentina (New)
- Mishiguene, Buenos Aires, Argentina (New)
