For $25K, Massimo Bottura Will Feed You Lunch After Leading You On a Bike Tour

In Modena, Italy—a city on the northern end of the boot—Massimo Bottura has built his legend. With wild creativity and passion, he has turned his restaurant Osteria Francescana into one of the world’s best. He also has shown an altruistic streak, opening a soup kitchen to feed people in need while working to reduce food waste.

He’s combining his charitable and culinary sides again, offering one couple the opportunity to spend a day with him touring Modena by bike, head to the Mercato Albinelli to shop for food, and enjoy lunch at Osteria Francescana. All of this could be yours for $25,000.

Proceeds from the experience will support Rene Redzepi’s food nonprofit MAD. The organization began in 2011 as a symposium that Redzepi hosted in Copenhagen to bring together chefs, restaurateurs, journalists, and more to discuss issues facing the industry, including sustainability and kitchen culture. It was like a TED for the food set. And since then it has grown to include initiatives that include VILD MAD, an education program created to encourage food foraging as a way to connect young people more to the food system.

The offering is part of Redzepi’s giant raffle where people can win an all-expenses-paid trip to Copenhagen to dine at the opening of Noma 2.0. A $10 donation to MAD will get you 100 entries to the raffle; for $250 you’ll get 2,500 entries plus a totebag; and if you drop $25,000 on the bike ride with Bottura, you’ll get all of that trip, plus 250,000 entries in the drawing to go to Copenhagen.

But that’s not the only special offer associated with the opening of Noma 2.0. Redzepi has called on some of his other famous chef friends to create dream packages in order to fundraise for MAD. For $25,000 Daniel Humm and Will Guidara will provide a VIP experience at Eleven Madison Park; Alice Waters will give you a tour of the Edible Schoolyard and serve you dinner at Chez Panisse for $25,000; and David Chang of the Momofuku empire will give you a personalized tour of Koreatown in New York, do a personal cooking demo, and treat you for dinner at Momofuku Ko. If anyone wants to buy the David Chang experience for me, I’ll gladly accept.