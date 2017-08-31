Meadowood Is Bringing Back Its 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Series Spectacular

After taking 2016 off to rethink its epic year-end dinner series, The Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa Valley is bringing back its 12 Days of Christmas with an all-star lineup of chefs from around the globe.

Starting on December 8 with Mark Lundgaard of Kong Hans Kaelder in Denmark, Meadowood’s Christopher Kostow and his three-Michelin-star brigade will join a different acclaimed chef each night to create one-night-only tasting menus that merge each chef’s technique with produce from the Napa Valley. This year, Sean Brock, Fabian von Hauske, Jeremiah Stone, Manish Mehrotra, and more represent a star-studded collection of chefs. Kostow, as is tradition, will cap the series by cooking the finale on night 12.

The dinner series started back in 2008 when the Food Network birthed the idea with the hope of spinning it off for TV at some point. But after that initial run, Kostow took control and evolved it into a marquee culinary event. For 8 years, celebrated chefs from Grant Achatz to Nancy Silverton to Enrique Olvera have traveled to cook in the Meadowood kitchen, and its prestige only grew.

“The 12 Days is quite legendary within the industry,” Matthew Orlando, the chef-owner of Amass in Copenhagen, told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2014. Cooking at Meadowood is “like walking into Narnia.”

Tickets go on sale September 1 on Tock. The dinners are $500 per person, and there is a $725-per-person chef’s-counter option. Proceeds from the series are donated to Saint Helena Preschool for All, Inc., a local nonprofit organization providing scholarships to 3- and 4-year-old children. The Restaurant at Meadowood will donate $2,000 on behalf of each visiting chef on top of 10 percent of every ticket sold.

Here’s the full lineup of this year’s chefs:

Day 1: Friday, December 8

Mark Lundgaard

Kong Hans Kaelder, Denmark

Day 2: Saturday, December 9

Manish Mehrotra

Indian Accent, India

Day 3: Tuesday, December 12

Fabian von Hauske & Jeremiah Stone

Contra, New York

Day 4: Wednesday, December 13

Jeremy Fox

Rustic Canyon, Los Angeles

Day 5: Thursday, December 14

Benjamin Suckle

Birch, Providence

Day 6: Friday, December 15

Sean Brock

Husk, Charleston

Day 7: Saturday, December 16

Yoshi Takazawa

Aronia de Takazawa, Japan

Day 8: Tuesday, December 19

Thomas Keller

The French Laundry, Yountville

Day 9: Wednesday, December 20

Eric Werner

Hartwood, Mexico

Day 10: Thursday, December 21

Jock Zonfrillo

Restaurant Orana, Australia

Day 11: Friday, December 22

Alexandre Couillon

La Marine, Houston, France

Day 12: Saturday, December 23

Christopher Kostow

The Restaurant at Meadowood, Saint Helena