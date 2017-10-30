Jean-Georges Loses His Third Michelin Star

When the San Francisco Michelin Guide dropped last week, it was cause to celebrate the ascension of another American restaurant to the rarefied air of three Michelin stars. For New York’s unveiling today, it was the opposite. Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s flagship fine dining restaurant, Jean-Georges, was demoted from three stars to two. This drops the total three-star restaurants in New York City to five, now two below San Francisco.

“It was a difficult decision for us to make,” Michelin guide director Michael Ellis told Eater New York about the demotion. “Unfortunately, we saw a slow glide downward. It started off with small things… and it didn’t get any better. It was kind of on cruise control.”

Michelin inspectors visited the restaurant inside Trump Tower up to 10 times over the past 18 months, but Jean-Georges ultimately failed to hold its three-star standard.

The major mover on the list was Sushi Ginza earning an upgrade from one star to two. In addition, six new restaurants appeared on the list, including the Korean steakhouse Cote.

Somewhat surprisingly, neither of Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi’s showy takeovers of the old Four Seasons space—The Grill and The Pool—earned a star. Those two restaurants have been among the most high-profile openings of the year, with The Grill receiving rave reviews. But Ellis told the New York Times that the restaurants “were not quite ready.” However, two other jewels in the Major Food Group crown—Carbone and ZZ’s Clam Bar—retained their single stars.

Another mild surprise—along with Le Coucou being passed over for a star again—is that Wildair, the restaurant led by Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske, did not receive a star. While more informal than Von Hauske and Stone’s tasting-menu restaurant Contra, which retained its star, Wildair is consistently delicious and lively, with an exceptional wine selection. It’s a place multiple chefs have cited to me in the last year, without prompting, about being one of their favorite places to eat. The decision by Michelin is a good example of its bias toward the tasting menu.

Three Stars

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Eleven Madison Park

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Two Stars

Aquavit

Aska

Atera

Blanca

Daniel

Jean-Georges

Jungsik

Ko

Marea

The Modern

Sushi Ginza Onodera (New)

One Star

Agern

Ai Fiori

Aldea

Aureole

Babbo

Bar Uchū (New)

Bâtard

Blue Hill

The Breslin

Café Boulud

Café China

Carbone

Casa Enríque

Casa Mono

Caviar Russe

The Clocktower (New)

Contra

Cote (New)

Del Posto

Delaware and Hudson

Dovetail

Faro

The Finch

Gabriel Kreuther

Gotham Bar and Grill

Gramercy Tavern

Günter Seeger NY

Hirohisa

Jewel Bako

Junoon

Kajitsu

Kanoyama

Kyo Ya

L’Appart

La Sirena

La Vara

Meadowsweet

Minetta Tavern

The Musket Room

Nix

NoMad

Peter Luger

Rebelle

The River Café

Rouge Tomate (New)

Satsuki (New)

Sushi Amane (New)

Sushi Inoue

Sushi Yasuda

Sushi Zo

Tempura Matsui

Tori Shin

Uncle Boons

Ushiwakamaru

Wallsé

ZZ’s Clam Bar