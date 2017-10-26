Coi Is America’s Newest 3-Michelin-Starred Restaurant

On October 12, Michelin readied to announce which Bay Area restaurants would earn stars this year, but with the devastating wildfires burning across Napa and Sonoma, the guide delayed the event and donated to the Red Cross, while encouraging others to help in any way they could. (Robb Report also promoted various ways you can help save Napa Valley and Somona County.)
The smoke is clearing and the area’s restaurants that survived the blaze have reopened. Local businesses are encouraging people to return, because frequenting restaurants and wineries is the best way to help workers and business owners get back on their feet. With that, it was back to business for Michelin, so it announced the winners of this year’s stars, with the big winner being Coi, which elevated to the rarified air of three-Michelin stars, an honor shared only by around 100 restaurants worldwide.
The modern seafood restaurant is helmed by chef Matthew Kirkley, who took over the restaurant from Daniel Patterson when Patterson stepped down as chef at his fine dining flagship after dinner service on New Year’s Eve 2015.
“Our inspectors have been following chef Kirkley since his days at L20 in Chicago, and we were thrilled to see that he is at the summit of his art,” said Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guide. “We were truly impressed by his artistry and his team’s ability to produce sublime dishes based on local ingredients like abalone, oysters and seafood.”
Pending the release of the New York Michelin Guide next week, San Francisco now sits atop the American culinary pyramid as the city with the most three-star restaurants, boasting seven compared to the Big Apple’s six.
Two restaurants joined the ranks of two-Michelin-starred restaurants. Sonoma-based SingleThread was elevated and Californios became the first American restaurant serving Mexican cuisine to earn two stars.
In the one-star category, three-star chef Corey Lee of Benu picked up a star for In Situ, his restaurant in the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, where he creates dishes that are homages to plates by other chefs.
Across the Bay Area, 55 restaurants earned a Michelin star for 2018
Three Stars
Benu
Coi (new)
The French Laundry
Manresa
Quince
The Restaurant at Meadowood
Saison
Two Stars
Acquerello
Atelier Crenn
Baume
Californios (new)
Commis
Lazy Bear
Single Thread (new)
One Star
Adega
Al’s Place
Aster
Auberge du Soleil
Bouchon
Campton Place
Chez TJ
Commonwealth
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant
Gary Danko
Hashiri
In Situ (new)
Ju-Ni
Keiko a Nob Hill
Kenzo (new)
Kin Khao
Kinjo (new)
La Toque
Lord Stanley
Luce
Madera
Madrona Manor
Michael Mina
Mister Jiu’s
Mourad
Octavia
Omakase
Plumed Horse
The Progress
Rasa
Rich Table (new)
Sons & Daughters
SPQR
Spruce
State Bird Provisions
Sushi Yoshizumi
Terra
Terrapin Creek
The Village Pub
Wako
Wakuriya
