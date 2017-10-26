Coi Is America’s Newest 3-Michelin-Starred Restaurant

On October 12, Michelin readied to announce which Bay Area restaurants would earn stars this year, but with the devastating wildfires burning across Napa and Sonoma, the guide delayed the event and donated to the Red Cross, while encouraging others to help in any way they could. (Robb Report also promoted various ways you can help save Napa Valley and Somona County.)

The smoke is clearing and the area’s restaurants that survived the blaze have reopened. Local businesses are encouraging people to return, because frequenting restaurants and wineries is the best way to help workers and business owners get back on their feet. With that, it was back to business for Michelin, so it announced the winners of this year’s stars, with the big winner being Coi, which elevated to the rarified air of three-Michelin stars, an honor shared only by around 100 restaurants worldwide.

The modern seafood restaurant is helmed by chef Matthew Kirkley, who took over the restaurant from Daniel Patterson when Patterson stepped down as chef at his fine dining flagship after dinner service on New Year’s Eve 2015.

“Our inspectors have been following chef Kirkley since his days at L20 in Chicago, and we were thrilled to see that he is at the summit of his art,” said Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guide. “We were truly impressed by his artistry and his team’s ability to produce sublime dishes based on local ingredients like abalone, oysters and seafood.”

Pending the release of the New York Michelin Guide next week, San Francisco now sits atop the American culinary pyramid as the city with the most three-star restaurants, boasting seven compared to the Big Apple’s six.

Two restaurants joined the ranks of two-Michelin-starred restaurants. Sonoma-based SingleThread was elevated and Californios became the first American restaurant serving Mexican cuisine to earn two stars.

In the one-star category, three-star chef Corey Lee of Benu picked up a star for In Situ, his restaurant in the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, where he creates dishes that are homages to plates by other chefs.

Across the Bay Area, 55 restaurants earned a Michelin star for 2018

Three Stars

Benu

Coi (new)

The French Laundry

Manresa

Quince

The Restaurant at Meadowood

Saison

Two Stars

Acquerello

Atelier Crenn

Baume

Californios (new)

Commis

Lazy Bear

Single Thread (new)

One Star

Adega

Al’s Place

Aster

Auberge du Soleil

Bouchon

Campton Place

Chez TJ

Commonwealth

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant

Gary Danko

Hashiri

In Situ (new)

Ju-Ni

Keiko a Nob Hill

Kenzo (new)

Kin Khao

Kinjo (new)

La Toque

Lord Stanley

Luce

Madera

Madrona Manor

Michael Mina

Mister Jiu’s

Mourad

Octavia

Omakase

Plumed Horse

The Progress

Rasa

Rich Table (new)

Sons & Daughters

SPQR

Spruce

State Bird Provisions

Sushi Yoshizumi

Terra

Terrapin Creek

The Village Pub

Wako

Wakuriya