The World’s Newest Three-Michelin-Star Restaurant Is in Sweden

Take a big deep breath in. As the cold, crisp air stings your nostrils you can smell it: It’s Michelin season in Scandinavia. In a gala celebration in Copenhagen, the tire-company-turned-cuisine-critic revealed what restaurants earned the coveted stars for 2018 in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. The big winner this year is in Stockholm, as Björn Frantzén nabbed his third Michelin star, becoming the first restaurant ever in Sweden to earn that distinction.

Frantzén shut down his eponymous restaurant in 2016 despite already having two stars. He wanted a bigger space to pursue an even more ambitious approach to cuisine that features Nordic and Japanese inspirations. We visited the Swedish chef last fall, a few weeks after he opened his new location, and he shared why he moved and what his new menu entailed.

“I’m using mostly Nordic ingredients but taking my inspiration from the Japanese omakase philosophy,” he told Robb Report about his menu that changed nightly. “I spent a lot of time in Japan, and I think Western chefs increasingly are looking more to Japan than France because this is the way we eat now.”

The chef also built the new restaurant around the ability to cook over open fire in order to also infuse some of his dishes with smoke and add a layer of complexity not only the flavor, but to how he went about cooking. “For a 40-year-old chef like me, it’s a nice challenge to try to tame fire,” he said.

In this year’s guide, Sweden also picked up another two-star restaurant with Daniel Berlin’s eponymous restaurant in Skane Tranas. And in Copenhagen, Kadeau picked up a second star.

Here is the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants in the Nordic region, by country.

Denmark

Three Stars

Geranium

Two Stars

a,o,c

Henne Kirkeby Kro

Kadeau Copenhagen

One Star

108

Clou

Domestic

Era Ora

Formel B

Frederikshøj

Frederiksminde

Gastromé

Jordnaer

Kadeau Bornholm

Kiin Kiin

Kokkeriet

KOKS

Kong Hans Kaelder

Marchal

Me,Mu

Relae

Slotsøkkenet

Søllerød Kro

Stud!o at The Standard

Substans

Ti Trin Ned

Finland

One Star

Ask

Demo

Grön

Olo

Ora

Iceland

One Star

Dill

Norway

Three Stars

Maaemo

One Star

Galt

Kontrast

RE-NAA

Sabi Omakasi

Statholdergaarden

Sweden

Three Stars

Frantzén

Two Stars

Daniel Berlin

Fäviken Magasinet

Oaxen Krog

Vollmers

One Star

28+

Agrikultur

Aloë

Bhoga

Bloom in the Park

Ekstedt

Esperanto

Gastrologik

Hotell Borgholm

Operakällaren

PM & Vänner

SAV

SK Mat & Människor

Sture

Sushi Sho

Thörnströms Kök

Upper House

Volt