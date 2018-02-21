The World’s Newest Three-Michelin-Star Restaurant Is in Sweden

Take a big deep breath in. As the cold, crisp air stings your nostrils you can smell it: It’s Michelin season in Scandinavia. In a gala celebration in Copenhagen, the tire-company-turned-cuisine-critic revealed what restaurants earned the coveted stars for 2018 in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. The big winner this year is in Stockholm, as Björn Frantzén nabbed his third Michelin star, becoming the first restaurant ever in Sweden to earn that distinction.
Frantzén shut down his eponymous restaurant in 2016 despite already having two stars. He wanted a bigger space to pursue an even more ambitious approach to cuisine that features Nordic and Japanese inspirations. We visited the Swedish chef last fall, a few weeks after he opened his new location, and he shared why he moved and what his new menu entailed.
“I’m using mostly Nordic ingredients but taking my inspiration from the Japanese omakase philosophy,” he told Robb Report about his menu that changed nightly. “I spent a lot of time in Japan, and I think Western chefs increasingly are looking more to Japan than France because this is the way we eat now.”
The chef also built the new restaurant around the ability to cook over open fire in order to also infuse some of his dishes with smoke and add a layer of complexity not only the flavor, but to how he went about cooking. “For a 40-year-old chef like me, it’s a nice challenge to try to tame fire,” he said.
In this year’s guide, Sweden also picked up another two-star restaurant with Daniel Berlin’s eponymous restaurant in Skane Tranas. And in Copenhagen, Kadeau picked up a second star.
Here is the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants in the Nordic region, by country.
Denmark
Three Stars
Geranium
Two Stars
a,o,c
Henne Kirkeby Kro
Kadeau Copenhagen
One Star
108
Clou
Domestic
Era Ora
Formel B
Frederikshøj
Frederiksminde
Gastromé
Jordnaer
Kadeau Bornholm
Kiin Kiin
Kokkeriet
KOKS
Kong Hans Kaelder
Marchal
Me,Mu
Relae
Slotsøkkenet
Søllerød Kro
Stud!o at The Standard
Substans
Ti Trin Ned
Finland
One Star
Ask
Demo
Grön
Olo
Ora
Iceland
One Star
Dill
Norway
Three Stars
Maaemo
One Star
Galt
Kontrast
RE-NAA
Sabi Omakasi
Statholdergaarden
Sweden
Three Stars
Frantzén
Two Stars
Daniel Berlin
Fäviken Magasinet
Oaxen Krog
Vollmers
One Star
28+
Agrikultur
Aloë
Bhoga
Bloom in the Park
Ekstedt
Esperanto
Gastrologik
Hotell Borgholm
Operakällaren
PM & Vänner
SAV
SK Mat & Människor
Sture
Sushi Sho
Thörnströms Kök
Upper House
Volt
Comments