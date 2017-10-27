Noma’s Style Has Influenced a Whole Generation of Restaurants. Now You Can Own It

Restaurants, like fashion, are subject to of-the-moment fads and copycats. Just like certain articles of clothing, various foods can go in and out of style (hello, avocado toast and poke bowls). But fashion and restaurants are also subject to tectonic shifts that alter their respective worlds beyond just a piece here or there.

In the early aughts, Ferian Adria and El Bulli ushered in a wave of molecular gastronomy and experimentation in food that influenced chefs the world over. In the last decade, the driving force behind food has been the naturalistic, hyper-local, foraging of Rene Redzepi and Noma.

But it wasn’t just food. There was an aesthetic that you’ll recognize even at other restaurants from Copenhagen to New York to Los Angeles to Melbourne. Instead of crisp white linens and shiny white china, hip restaurants are awash in earthenware plates and Spartan natural wood furniture.

The ceramic dinnerware, wood furnishings, and bespoke glassware helped define Noma and an era of dining. Now, as the original Noma has closed and a newer iteration of the restaurant prepares to open in January, you can own a piece of the original, and a very slice of history in global dining. Wright in Chicago, is preparing a live auction on November 2 to sell furniture by Niels O. Mohler, sculptures by Lone Hoyer Hansen, stoneware by multiple artisans, and more.

The auction begins at 8 AM CT on November 2 and will be streamed live online. The pieces available for purchase can currently be viewed alongside instructions on how to bid in this auction.