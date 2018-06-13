The Pressure Cooker: Award-Winning Chef Gavin Kaysen Talks About Food, Travel, and the Fate of His Very First Car [Video]

Every night the world’s cooks subject themselves to the heat and pressure of the professional kitchen. We wanted to turn up the pressure on them in a different way, subjecting them to our rapid-fire interview about cars, food, and pop culture. In this episode we talk with award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen, who moved home to Minneapolis to open the acclaimed Spoon & Stable and also Bellecour, one of our picks for Best New Restaurant in America.

If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Cheetos. No, I’m just kidding.

What was your first car?

My first car was a 1989 Buick Regal. I blew up on the freeway. I bought it for $800, it was totally worth it. This chef coat probably costs more than that.

Coffee or tea?

Coffee.

Sweet or savory breakfast?

Savory, Always.

Biggie or Tupac?

Tupac.

What superpower would you want?

Flying because then I don’t have to get on an airplane and I could go a lot faster and have more freedom.

What’s one place you haven’t traveled where you’d really like to go?

Australia, I’d like to go there, I’ve never been there. I’d also like to go to Japan, because I’ve never been there either. Australia, I feel like the terrain would be really interesting to see and in Japan, the culture.

NBA or NFL?

NFL, probably NFL. I mean in the NBA they’re too tall.

If you could cook a meal for anyone living or dead, who would it be?

Martin Luther King, Jr.

And what would you cook?

I have no idea what I’d cook, but I would like to eat with him whatever I ended up cooking. I’d probably make him my grandmother’s pot roast, because I think that would create good stories with him.

What dish would you have a chef make you to test their skills?

Well, the easy one that most people would say would be an omelet, which is quite true, but I would have them roast me a chicken. It’s not like you can’t just put it in the oven and cook it and it’s done, you have to understand when it’s cooked perfectly, when you take it out, how long to let it rest to let the juices seep inside. Plus, I just love to eat chicken.

Most underrated food city in America?

Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Waffles or pancakes?

Waffles.

Chunky or smooth peanut butter?

Smooth.

Whom did you idolize as a kid?

Probably my dad, actually. He was definitely my idol growing up. Still is.

Your drink of choice?

Whiskey sour would be a go to, I like whiskey sours.

Die Hard or Lethal Weapon?

Die Hard. It’s a Christmas movie. It’s very important for the holidays.