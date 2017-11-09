// RR One

Robb Report’s Culinary Masters Is Helping Mentor the Next Generation of American Chefs

Seven of America’s best chefs gathered in Laguna Beach to prepare a meal that benefits Ment’or, and supports younger cooks.

By on November 9, 2017
Culinary Masters 2018

Related Articles

Earlier this year, celebrated chefs Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, and Jérôme Bocuse helped lead the U.S. team to its first-ever victory in the prestigious cooking competition Bocuse d’Or. On October 23, they reunited along with rising stars in the culinary world to host 3 days of amazing food and golf at Robb Report’s Culinary Masters at Montage Laguna Beach in Southern California, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Ment’or, a foundation devoted to supporting America’s rising culinary stars.

The highlight of the event was the six-course gala dinner, where those three culinary stars teamed up with Paul Bartolotta, William Bradley, Gavin Kaysen, Mathew Peters, and Craig Strong to create a memorable night of French-inspired cuisine served under the stars with the Pacific Ocean lapping the shores as the soundtrack.

More Dining

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

ad