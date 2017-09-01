L.A.’s Italian Renaissance: 5 New Restaurants Serving Amazing Italian Food

VIEW SLIDESHOW

There’s no shortage of great Italian restaurants in the City of Angels right now. From Bestia and Mozza to Union and the red-sauce goodness of Jon and Vinny’s, Los Angeles has an affinity for the cuisine and the ideal conditions to excel at making it.

“In Italy, the reverence for the land is very deeply rooted, and that’s how their products shine through—and California is no different,” says Felix’s chef-owner Evan Funke. “It’s a natural extension for me and for many, many other chefs to cook Italian in California because of its similarities in region and climate and produce. Just buy very well, and try not to screw it up.”

Yet this year has seen a bumper crop of exceptional new Italian eateries. At a time when the drought has eased and diners are looking for simpler, more rustic fare, it’s a cuisine that makes sense for this moment in the city. So we’ve rounded up the five best Italian restaurants to open in L.A. in 2017.