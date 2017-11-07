Top Chef’s Gail Simmons Shares Her Favorite Places to Eat in Paris

Gail Simmons has spent nearly two decades professionally devoted to food. People have come to know her as one of the judges on Top Chef, but her experience goes much further back than that. “I spent a lot of time in professional kitchens. I worked as a cook, went to culinary school, and I’ve had the privilege to travel, especially with Top Chef,” Simmons says. “Over the last 20 years or so, I’ve really sort of spent a lot of time jotting down in notebooks and random pieces of paper and on menus lessons, and tips and tricks, and flavor combinations that have really inspired me and taught me how to be a better cook.”

She’s finally gathered all those notes to write Bringing It Home, a cookbook inspired by her work with some of the world’s best chefs and travels around the world. And if her wealth of new recipes wasn’t enough, we wanted to hear more about those restaurants and shops she loves to visit when travelling and recommends to her friends as well. We sat down with Simmons to talk about Paris and she shared in her own words her favorite culinary experiences in the City of Light.