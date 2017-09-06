The 10 Best Restaurants to Dine at During Toronto International Film Festival

VIEW SLIDESHOW

This September, the world will once again descend upon Canada’s largest city for the 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Amid this 10-day carnival of hotly anticipated world premieres and glamorous red-carpet galas, and between the legions of stargazing fans and the camera flashes of eager paparazzi, it can be difficult to get an authentic glimpse of what Toronto itself has to offer—especially to the hungry. Though it lacks the prestige and global fame of better-known culinary hot spots, Toronto has proved itself to be among the most interesting places to dine in the world today—a city that endlessly rewards exploration and adventurous eating. From French fine dining to rustic Canadian, these 10 restaurants are the reservations to book at this year’s TIFF.