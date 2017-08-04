The 5 Most Innovative and Exciting Restaurants in Singapore

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Singaporeans will proudly declare that eating is their favorite national pastime. And while most people wax lyrical the country’s world-renowned, Bourdain-approved street food, there are a number of innovative, thoughtful fine-dining establishments that have been attracting similar gastro fervor.

Ambitious foreign chefs as well as homegrown talents have carved out an haute cuisine niche in this voracious island nation. Armed with impressive résumés, these five young chefs have combined their classic French training with vibrant Asian ingredients to deliver an upscale East-meets-West dining experience.