9 Outstanding Places to Dine in Charleston

During this decade, the Charleston culinary scene has really come into its own, as Southern cooking has been elevated to being a respected and even revered cuisine. A few of the leaders of that movement—Sean Brock and Mike Lata—happen to have home bases in town. Those two award-winning chefs have expanded their reach as even more talent comes to town to make great food. It’s easy to stroll around the old downtown on the peninsula, admire some antebellum architecture, make some pimento cheese at the French Quarter Inn, and pop in and out of some great bars and restaurants. Here are the ones you won’t want to miss on your next visit.