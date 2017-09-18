5 Reasons You Should Visit Compartés Chocolatier’s New Flagship Shop

Handmade in Los Angeles, Compartés has been crafting sinfully delicious gourmet chocolates for nearly 70 years. The innovation and artistry seen in both the chocolates and its new flagship store in L.A.’s Century City is a testament to the vision of CEO and lead chocolatier Jonathan Grahm, who bought Compartés at the ripe age of 24 years old. So whether in search of a unique flavor combination or perhaps an exquisite new frozen hot chocolate, here are five reasons why you should visit Compartés.