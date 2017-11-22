Culinary Gift Sets for the Gourmand in Your Life
Give the gift of deliciousness by ordering a gourmet package from one of America’s finest purveyors of cheese, chocolates, and more.
view slideshow
Photography by Joshua Scott
Styling by Chloe Daley
Some people are impossible to buy for because, really, they have everything. But you can never have enough chocolate, cheese, or all manner of culinary goodies. So for the gourmands in your life, splurge on something they can eat, from caviar to sea salts that will improve any meal they cook. We gathered some of America’s finest purveyors of gourmet foods to share the gift packages they’ll be offering this holiday season.