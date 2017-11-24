8 Delicious Gifts for Food Lovers

It’s great to travel around to different locales, eat at outstanding restaurants, and try new dishes. But it can be just as fun to enjoy great food and drink in the comfort of your own abode, especially for those who fancy themselves a great home cook–so we’ve curated a gift guide for people who love both. From visiting the place where some of the world’s best caviar is raised, to a charcuterie selection from a legendary New York shop, to Japanese knives that chefs love, these selections can feed their sense of adventure, give them a little help when their hosting friends for dinner, or improve their skills in the kitchen.

And if you’re looking for more luxury gift ideas, check out the complete Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for 2017, which includes inspirations in every category from cars to watches to fashion, to travel, and more.