8 Outstanding Gourmet Ice Cream Shops to Try This Summer

We’re quickly approaching that time of year where there’s no relief from the mercury rising. In certain cities around our great land, the heat and humidity (and smell) of summer can make it feel like you’re living inside a dog’s mouth (We’re looking at you, New York). You need a respite, however brief, and where you’ll find it is at a great ice cream shop. We’ve tasted our way across the country to find our favorite ones, whether they’re serving the classics, out-there originals, soft serve, or some awesome ice cream sandwiches. Even better, many of these shops will now deliver right to your home.