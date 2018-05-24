The High-End Butcher Shops That Ensure Your Summer Cookout is a Hit

Grilling season is upon us. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, barbecues will ignite across this great land of ours to cook large hunks of meat over an open flame, while friends gather around with summery cocktails in hand. The company you keep is the most important part of the cookouts, but keeping the company happy with great food is a close second. That’s why we’re highlighting some of the best butchers across the country.

From brick-and-mortar shops where you can talk to a butcher in person, to online meat marketplaces shipping you outstanding product from far and wide, these are the purveyors that will guarantee you’ll host great barbecues this summer.