The 9 Best Little Hotel Restaurants in Texas

The Texas Revolution of hotel dining is upon us. Not long ago, the most exotic in-hotel food was the scrambled-egg substitute on a breakfast buffet. But more recently, hotels started catering to a more well-traveled clientele and seeking out innovative ways to keep them from leaving for meals while also bringing in non-guests.

Properties are turning to celebrity chefs to enliven their lobby restaurants, sourcing game from local ranchers and produce from local farmers while drawing on the multitude of regional influences and history to give their restaurants a life all their own. These nine hotel restaurants, located in five cities across the state, are excellent restaurants—period. But they get bonus points for being stumbling distance away from comfortable beds.