The 11 Most Anticipated Events at LA Food Bowl’s Month-Long Festival

Food festivals are typically a weekend affair, packing everything into a few brief days of gluttony. But in a city and culinary scene as sprawling and diverse as Los Angeles, a long weekend simply won’t do; the City of Angels requires a whole month. So last year the LA Times Food Bowl was born, bringing together local chefs and world-renowned cooks for 31 days of more than 200 food events throughout the city.

We pored over the massive calendar to find the events that have us most excited—from talks with great chefs like Jose Andres, to sit-down dinners at some of our favorite restaurants around town, to where you can just walk around with friends and sample multiple eateries. Here are the events you don’t want to miss and how to buy tickets.