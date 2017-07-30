The Restaurants Turning Mallorca Into a Culinary Destination

VIEW SLIDESHOW

The Spanish island of Mallorca used to be known as a cheap getaway—the land of big box hotels and slapdash tapas bars. But in recent years, the Balearic island has reclaimed itself, emerging as a model of authentic culture, slow travel, and serious cuisine. In a region this photogenic, though, there’s no point to eating unless you are gazing out on a stellar view. After all, hopping from one al fresco dining spot to another allows for an Instagram-worthy tour of the island.