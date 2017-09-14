8 Nashville Restaurants Reimagining Southern Classic Dishes
From chicken and waffles to catfish, chefs in the Music City are elevating some of America’s best comfort food.
Dubbed the “Music City” for years because of its history as the center of the country music universe, Nashville has emerged in the last decade as a foodie destination, as well. The industrial lofts of the Cumberland River’s urban landscape are beginning to look more like a fancy big city that’s ripe for a Soho House outlet rather than a mom-and-pop, down-home café. Yes, you can still order the state treasure of hot fried chicken from old-school Prince’s, new-school Hattie B’s, or trendy Biscuit Love. But award-winning chefs and big-name hotels have come to town bringing a new twist and lighter versions of Southern classics. Here are eight restaurants and chefs in Nashville who are doing it best.