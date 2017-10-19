The 8 Outstanding Chefs of Robb Report’s 2017 Culinary Masters
At Montage Laguna Beach an all-star collection of talent, including Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud, will cook to benefit the Ment’or Foundation.
view slideshow
Earlier this year, celebrated chefs Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, and Jérôme Bocuse helped lead the U.S. team to its first-ever victory in the prestigious cooking competition Bocuse d’Or. On October 23, they’ll reunite along with rising stars in the culinary world to host 3 days of amazing food and golf at Robb Report’s Culinary Masters at Montage Laguna Beach in Southern California, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Ment’or, a foundation devoted to supporting America’s rising culinary stars. Here are the chefs who will cook at the gala dinner.