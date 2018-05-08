The 9 Best Food Adventures in the World

For some of us, the best part of any vacation is the food. So Robb Report decided to find the greatest adventures the world had to offer, where food is the whole point of the trip. From foraging for dinner in the Amazon rainforest, to eating your way through Bangkok’s night markets like a chef, to traversing the desert of Morocco to eat like a berber, these are the culinary adventures that will engage all of your senses, but most importantly, your taste buds.