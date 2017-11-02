The Dishes and Wines of Robb Report’s Culinary Masters
The food that made the celebration of Ment’or so memorable.
Earlier this year, celebrated chefs Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, and Jérôme Bocuse helped lead the U.S. team to its first-ever victory in the prestigious cooking competition Bocuse d’Or. On October 23, they reunited along with rising stars in the culinary world to host 3 days of amazing food and golf at Robb Report’s Culinary Masters at Montage Laguna Beach in Southern California, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Ment’or, a foundation devoted to supporting America’s rising culinary stars.
The highlight of the event was the six-course gala dinner, where each chef prepared a dish that paired with an outstanding wine—or in the case of dessert, a bourbon. Here are the chefs, dishes, and wine that composed the Culinary Masters showcase dinner.