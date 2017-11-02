The Dishes and Wines of Robb Report’s Culinary Masters

Earlier this year, celebrated chefs Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, and Jérôme Bocuse helped lead the U.S. team to its first-ever victory in the prestigious cooking competition Bocuse d’Or. On October 23, they reunited along with rising stars in the culinary world to host 3 days of amazing food and golf at Robb Report’s Culinary Masters at Montage Laguna Beach in Southern California, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Ment’or, a foundation devoted to supporting America’s rising culinary stars.

The highlight of the event was the six-course gala dinner, where each chef prepared a dish that paired with an outstanding wine—or in the case of dessert, a bourbon. Here are the chefs, dishes, and wine that composed the Culinary Masters showcase dinner.