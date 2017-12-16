These Are the 100 Best Restaurants in the UK, According to British Diners

It’s been a big year for Mitsuhiro Araki. A few months ago, the chef who moved his eponymous restaurant from Tokyo to London to make sushi with European-sourced fish earned his third Michelin star. Now the venerable Harden’s guide has named the 10-seat sushi counter the best restaurant in the U.K.

Unlike the Michelin Guide or the other restaurant rankings the World’s 50 Best, the Harden’s list is decided on by diners. Brothers Peter and Richard Harden co-founded their eponymous guide in 1991, and today they base their top-100 ranking on on 50,000 reviews by more than 8,500 contributors. Registered users on their site fill out surveys based on their experiences, instead of buzz or what another guide book thinks.

Hence, just because a restaurant has three Michelin stars, doesn’t mean it will make an appearance. While Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck ranks fifth and the Waterside Inn is seventh, the U.K.’s two remaining three-star restaurants—Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay—don’t make the cut at all.

The Black Swan Pub in Northern England, which TripAdvisor dubbed the world’s best restaurant back in October, came in at No. 8 on this list. While The Sportsman, the seaside pub that has won best U.K. restaurant at the National Restaurant Awards two years running, slotted all the way down at 85.

Below is the complete list, which is dominated by London eateries, with 48 of the top 100 restaurants residing in the capital.