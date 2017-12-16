// RR One

These Are the 100 Best Restaurants in the UK, According to British Diners

A pair of very prominent chefs have been left off of a venerable guide’s new rankings for 2017.

It’s been a big year for Mitsuhiro Araki. A few months ago, the chef who moved his eponymous restaurant from Tokyo to London to make sushi with European-sourced fish earned his third Michelin star. Now the venerable Harden’s guide has named the 10-seat sushi counter the best restaurant in the U.K.

Unlike the Michelin Guide or the other restaurant rankings the World’s 50 Best, the Harden’s list is decided on by diners. Brothers Peter and Richard Harden co-founded their eponymous guide in 1991, and today they base their top-100 ranking on on 50,000 reviews by more than 8,500 contributors. Registered users on their site fill out surveys based on their experiences, instead of buzz or what another guide book thinks.

Hence, just because a restaurant has three Michelin stars, doesn’t mean it will make an appearance. While Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck ranks fifth and the Waterside Inn is seventh, the U.K.’s two remaining three-star restaurants—Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay—don’t make the cut at all.

The Black Swan Pub in Northern England, which TripAdvisor dubbed the world’s best restaurant back in October, came in at No. 8 on this list. While The Sportsman, the seaside pub that has won best U.K. restaurant at the National Restaurant Awards two years running, slotted all the way down at 85.

Below is the complete list, which is dominated by London eateries, with 48 of the top 100 restaurants residing in the capital.

  1. The Araki, London
  2. Casamia, the General, Bristol
  3. The Ledbury, London
  4. Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Port Isaac
  5. The Fat Duck, Bray
  6. Marianne, London
  7. Waterside Inn, Bray
  8. Black Swan, Oldstead
  9. Restaurant Martin Wishart, Edinburgh
  10. The Clove Club, London
  11. Gidleigh Park, Chagford
  12. Fraiche, Oxton
  13. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
  14. Ormer Mayfair, London
  15. Gareth ward at Ynyshir, Eglwys Foch
  16. Sushi Tetsu, London
  17. Story, London
  18. L’Enclume, Cartmel
  19. Yorke Arms, Ramsgill-in-Nidderdale
  20. The Greenhouse, London
  21. Midsummer House, Cambridge
  22. Le Gavroche, London
  23. Pied à Terre, London
  24. Sketch, Lecture Room, London
  25. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, Great Milton
  26. Umu, London
  27. Bubbledogs, Kitchen Table, London
  28. The Five Fields, London
  29. Raby Hunt, Summerhouse
  30. Moor Hall, Aughton
  31. Bohemia, Jersey
  32. Adam’s, Birmingham
  33. Texture, London
  34. Estiatorio Milos, London
  35. Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder
  36. Morston Hall, Morston
  37. Hélène Darroze, London
  38. Tyddyn Llan, Llandrillo
  39. The Box Tree, Ilkley
  40. Le Cochon Aveugle, York
  41. Pétrus, London
  42. Hedone, London
  43. Hambleton Hall, Hambleton
  44. The Neptune, Old Hunstanton
  45. The Ritz, London
  46. Roux at Parliament Square, London
  47. The Kitchin, Edinburgh
  48. Murano, London
  49. Llangoed Hall, Llyswen
  50. Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Padstow
  51. 108 Garage, London
  52. Hakkasan Mayfair, London
  53. Chez Bruce, London
  54. Lympstone Manor, Exmouth
  55. Jamavar, London
  56. Hunan, London
  57. The Forest Side, Grasmere
  58. The Art School, Liverpool
  59. André Garrett at Cliveden, Taplow
  60. House of Tides, Newcastle Upon Tyne
  61. Artichoke, Amersham
  62. 5 North Street, Winchcombe
  63. Goodman City, London
  64. Trishna, London
  65. Wilks, Bristol
  66. Norn, Edinburgh
  67. One-O-One,London
  68. The Three Chimneys, Dunvegan
  69. Elystan Street, London
  70. Typing Room, London
  71. La Trompette, London
  72. Where The Light Gets In, Stockport
  73. The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds
  74. Restaurant James Sommerin, Penarth
  75. Marcus, The Berkeley, London
  76. The Whitebrook, Whitebrook
  77. Pollen Street Social, London
  78. Gauthier Soho, London
  79. Zuma, London
  80. La Petite Maison, London
  81. Locanda Locatelli, London
  82. Northcote, Langho
  83. The Harrow at Little Bedwyn, Marlborough
  84. The Woodspeen, Newbury
  85. The Sportsman, Seasalter
  86. The Glasshouse, Kew
  87. Wiltons, London
  88. Purnells, Birmingham
  89. Coya, London
  90. La Dame de Pic, London
  91. Roka, London
  92. Seafood Restaurant, Padstow
  93. The Seahorse, Dartmouth
  94. The Peat Inn, Cupar
  95. Scott’s, London
  96. Stovell’s, Chobham
  97. Trinity, London
  98. Portland, London
  99. Min Jiang, London
  100. Medlar, London

