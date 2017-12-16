These Are the 100 Best Restaurants in the UK, According to British Diners

It’s been a big year for Mitsuhiro Araki. A few months ago, the chef who moved his eponymous restaurant from Tokyo to London to make sushi with European-sourced fish earned his third Michelin star. Now the venerable Harden’s guide has named the 10-seat sushi counter the best restaurant in the U.K.
Unlike the Michelin Guide or the other restaurant rankings the World’s 50 Best, the Harden’s list is decided on by diners. Brothers Peter and Richard Harden co-founded their eponymous guide in 1991, and today they base their top-100 ranking on on 50,000 reviews by more than 8,500 contributors. Registered users on their site fill out surveys based on their experiences, instead of buzz or what another guide book thinks.
Hence, just because a restaurant has three Michelin stars, doesn’t mean it will make an appearance. While Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck ranks fifth and the Waterside Inn is seventh, the U.K.’s two remaining three-star restaurants—Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay—don’t make the cut at all.
The Black Swan Pub in Northern England, which TripAdvisor dubbed the world’s best restaurant back in October, came in at No. 8 on this list. While The Sportsman, the seaside pub that has won best U.K. restaurant at the National Restaurant Awards two years running, slotted all the way down at 85.
Below is the complete list, which is dominated by London eateries, with 48 of the top 100 restaurants residing in the capital.
- The Araki, London
- Casamia, the General, Bristol
- The Ledbury, London
- Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Port Isaac
- The Fat Duck, Bray
- Marianne, London
- Waterside Inn, Bray
- Black Swan, Oldstead
- Restaurant Martin Wishart, Edinburgh
- The Clove Club, London
- Gidleigh Park, Chagford
- Fraiche, Oxton
- Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
- Ormer Mayfair, London
- Gareth ward at Ynyshir, Eglwys Foch
- Sushi Tetsu, London
- Story, London
- L’Enclume, Cartmel
- Yorke Arms, Ramsgill-in-Nidderdale
- The Greenhouse, London
- Midsummer House, Cambridge
- Le Gavroche, London
- Pied à Terre, London
- Sketch, Lecture Room, London
- Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, Great Milton
- Umu, London
- Bubbledogs, Kitchen Table, London
- The Five Fields, London
- Raby Hunt, Summerhouse
- Moor Hall, Aughton
- Bohemia, Jersey
- Adam’s, Birmingham
- Texture, London
- Estiatorio Milos, London
- Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder
- Morston Hall, Morston
- Hélène Darroze, London
- Tyddyn Llan, Llandrillo
- The Box Tree, Ilkley
- Le Cochon Aveugle, York
- Pétrus, London
- Hedone, London
- Hambleton Hall, Hambleton
- The Neptune, Old Hunstanton
- The Ritz, London
- Roux at Parliament Square, London
- The Kitchin, Edinburgh
- Murano, London
- Llangoed Hall, Llyswen
- Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Padstow
- 108 Garage, London
- Hakkasan Mayfair, London
- Chez Bruce, London
- Lympstone Manor, Exmouth
- Jamavar, London
- Hunan, London
- The Forest Side, Grasmere
- The Art School, Liverpool
- André Garrett at Cliveden, Taplow
- House of Tides, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- Artichoke, Amersham
- 5 North Street, Winchcombe
- Goodman City, London
- Trishna, London
- Wilks, Bristol
- Norn, Edinburgh
- One-O-One,London
- The Three Chimneys, Dunvegan
- Elystan Street, London
- Typing Room, London
- La Trompette, London
- Where The Light Gets In, Stockport
- The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds
- Restaurant James Sommerin, Penarth
- Marcus, The Berkeley, London
- The Whitebrook, Whitebrook
- Pollen Street Social, London
- Gauthier Soho, London
- Zuma, London
- La Petite Maison, London
- Locanda Locatelli, London
- Northcote, Langho
- The Harrow at Little Bedwyn, Marlborough
- The Woodspeen, Newbury
- The Sportsman, Seasalter
- The Glasshouse, Kew
- Wiltons, London
- Purnells, Birmingham
- Coya, London
- La Dame de Pic, London
- Roka, London
- Seafood Restaurant, Padstow
- The Seahorse, Dartmouth
- The Peat Inn, Cupar
- Scott’s, London
- Stovell’s, Chobham
- Trinity, London
- Portland, London
- Min Jiang, London
- Medlar, London
