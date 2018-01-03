// RR One

The World Record for Largest Tin of Caviar Was Just Broken in Dubai

Luxury hotel Atlantis, The Palm went big for its New Year’s Eve celebration, with enough fish roe to buy you a high-end SUV.

By on January 2, 2018
world's largest caviar tin

Related Articles

As 2016 prepared to turn to 2017, the hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai held a New Year’s Eve gala with a very special guest. Carried by four white-gloved waiters, a gold-plated tin of 17 KG (37.5 pounds) of caviar entered the room. As it took the stage, people clamored to snap photos of the massive round of cured fish roe that the Guinness Book of World Records was about to crown as the largest tin of caviar ever. Until now, that is.

During this latest New Year’s Eve, a luxury hotel on Dubai’s manmade archipelago—The Palm Jumeriah—decided it wanted to not only break that record, but it wanted to smash it. So as guests prepared to ring in the new year at Atlantis, The Palm, they did so alongside a 50 KG tin of caviar from the company AmStur.

AmStur has made a name for itself in Dubai as a place that will sell caviar that is delivered to your door by a chauffeur in black tie. It calls itself a U.S. producer of caviar, owned by a family in California, but its offices are in the United Arab Emirates.

For the occasion of breaking the world record, Amstur and the hotel dubbed the tin “Cleito” in honor of the goddess who was the “Mother of Atlantis.” Cleito was the first certified organic caviar in the United Arab Emirates, made from white sturgeon roe. According to AmStur’s site, 1 KG of Empress caviar retails for AED 13,105, which is about $3,568 in the U.S. So the value of that caviar in the Cleito tin is roughly $178,385, which is enough to buy you one of our favorite SUVs from last year.

Though the pomp and circumstance surrounding the presentation of the caviar was high, its preparation wasn’t. The 5,000 guests at the party sampled the caviar with specially engraved mother of pearl spoons to commemorate the occasion.

Now the ball is back in the Burj Al Arab’s court. Will the luxury hotel look to reclaim its record from the upstart Atlantis for its next New Year’s celebration?

More Dining

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad