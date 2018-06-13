// RR One

Atelier Crenn May Crack the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List

The controversial yet coveted global restaurant rankings reveals its runners-up for 2018.

Dominique Crenn

Tis the season for reading tea leaves. Next week in Bilbao, Spain, the leading lights of the restaurant industry will gather to crown the World’s 50 Best restaurants. But the hype starts today, as the organization behind the exceedingly flawed—but nonetheless important—ranking of restaurants around the globe, released its runners-up. Looking at the list of places slotted 51-100 opens up speculation about which restaurants will crack the coveted 50 Best this year.

One of the most notable omissions from 51-100 is last year’s No. 83 entry, Dominque Crenn’s acclaimed avant-garde restaurant Atelier Crenn. Exclusion could mean that she’s been dropped entirely, but it’s more than likely that she has graduated to the head of the class. This would make her one of the rare women featured in the top 50, which has been rightly criticized for failing to recognize female chefs over the years.

The United States leads the way in total restaurants on the runners-up list with eight, including newcomers SingleThread in Healdsburg, Calif. and Daniel Rose’s classic French stunner in New York, Le Coucou. Benu, the three-Michelin-Star restaurant by French Laundry alum Corey Lee, shot up 14 spots on the list this year, settling in at No. 53. However, there may be unease at Manresa (No. 90 in 2017) and Meadowood (No. 84 last year), as they were not included on this list this year, meaning the pair of three-star wine country restaurants may have dropped out.

Another way to look at this list is to note the restaurants that have definitely fallen from the ranks of the 50 Best. Eight places—De Librije, L’Astrance, Amber, Brae, Tegui, Hof van Cleve, Vendôme, and Relae—all dropped out of the 50 Best, with the Copenhagen trailblazer Relae plummeting to 71. Check out the full list below.

  1. De Librije, Zwolle, Netherlands
  2. L’Astrance, Paris, France
  3. Benu, San Francisco, USA
  4. Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand
  5. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  6. Amber, Hong Kong, China
  7. Nerua, Bilbao, Spain
  8. Brae, Birregurra, Australia
  9. Florilège, Tokyo, Japan
  10. Tegui, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  11. Burnt Ends, Singapore
  12. Momofuku Ko, New York, USA
  13. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium
  14. Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico
  15. Frantzén, Stockholm, Sweden
  16. Vendôme, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
  17. Fäviken, Järpen, Sweden
  18. Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain
  19. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York, USA
  20. Selfie, Moscow, Russia
  21. Relae, Copenhagen, Denmark
  22. Twins Garden, Moscow, Russia
  23. Aqua, Wolfsburg, Germany
  24. The Fat Duck, Bray, England
  25. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal
  26. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain
  27. Elkano, Getaria, Spain
  28. Mingles, Seoul, Korea
  29. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil
  30. Lung King Heen, Hong Kong, China
  31. Per Se, New York, USA
  32. Hedone, London, UK
  33. Estela, New York, USA
  34. St John, London, UK
  35. Le Coucou, New York, USA
  36. The French Laundry, Yountville, USA
  37. Maní, São Paulo, Brazil
  38. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin, Germany
  39. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium
  40. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India
  41. SingleThread, Healdsburg, USA
  42. L’Effervescence, Tokyo, Japan
  43. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo, Bombana Hong Kong, China
  44. Alo, Toronto, Canada
  45. Enigma, Barcelona, Spain
  46. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain
  47. Atelier, Munich, Germany
  48. 108, Copenhagen, Denmark
  49. Leo, Bogotá, Colombia
  50. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

