Spirits
After More Than 100 Years, Johnnie Walker Finally Has a Woman Striding Alongside Him
Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky gets a welcome companion in a limited Jane Walker edition.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
A High-Stakes Sweepstakes for One of the World’s Rarest Whiskies
One hundred fifty bottles of Karuizawa 35 Year Old got snapped up for $12,500 apiece.
Long-Lost Vintage Bitters Experiencing a Revival
The bitters used by bartending legend Jerry Thomas have been re-created from a 19th-century bottle.
Macallan’s Latest Fine and Rare Is Limited to Just Four Bottles in the U.S. at $15,000 Each
Taste the way whisky was being made the same year Star Wars launched.
Whiskey of the Week: Teeling Unveils One of Ireland’s Rarest and Oldest Single Malts
Toast the Irish this St. Patrick’s Day with a whiskey that is the force behind a move to higher-quality spirits made in Ireland.
What It Takes to Make a Rare Glenfiddich Whisky
The art of whisky-making blends instinct with science.
This Is the World’s Most Expensive Bottle of Cognac
The $450,000 Baccarat bottle of Louis XIII holds 9 liters of Cognac.
Whisky of the Week: Macallan Doubles Down for Chinese New Year
This two-bottle set of whisky celebrates the Year of the Dog.
Bringing Terroir into Tequila
Two new tequilas showcase the creative distinctions of agave grown at different elevations.
Best of the Best