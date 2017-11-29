Napa’s Storied Stags Leap Appellation Has the Perfect Wine Gift that Keeps on Giving

Shoppers with a wine connoisseur on their “nice” list should look no further: Napa’s storied Stags Leap district has done your shopping for you. The district’s Winegrower Association has curated a limited-edition Appellation Collection ($1,999, including ground shipping) of 17 top Cabernet Sauvignons from the 2014 vintage exclusively for this holiday season.

“This is a unique opportunity to access wines from a small, distinct region,” says Remi Cohen, vice president and general manager at Cliff Lede Vineyards and president of the Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association (SLDWA). “The unique terroir of the District produces wines that are considered both powerful from the ripeness of the warm days and sunshine reflecting on these hills, and elegant from the cool marine breezes in the afternoon and evenings.”

The gift set is available until December 15 or until they run out—only 150 of the collections are available. The wines are from the most prestigious wineries in the district (including Chimney Rock, Pine Ridge, and Odette Estate) with limited production. So it’s truly a coveted treat for a serious collector and a unique opportunity to taste through one vintage within one appellation, and experience the finesse of distinct winemakers. “It gives the connoisseur a profound insight into the characteristics of the Stags Leap District as a region,” Cohen says, “and the nuances that each producer attributes to their individual bottling.”

The collection may also add to holiday entertaining. “Open a few bottles at time, and share among friends for a tasting or group dinner,” says Nancy Bialek, SLDWA’s executive director. “They pair well with food because of their elegance and soft tannin structure.” Plus, your purchase will be in the spirit of giving: The district will donate $100 from each collection purchased to the Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund for fire victims. “The Stags Leap District was impacted by the Atlas Peak Fire as flames came fast over the ridge and down the palisades along the eastern side of the district,” Bialek says. “By purchasing a collection, wine buyers can help support those who were impacted by these recent fires.”