An Exceptional Rosé Champagne from Piper-Heidsieck

By on May 17, 2017
R0517FRTASTE01

Related Articles

Piper-Heidsieck’s new Rare release casts this 24-karat vintage Champagne in a richer color.

Like necessity, adversity too can be a mother of invention. Such was the case when Florens-Louis Heidsieck died in 1828. As a youth, this German émigré to France had fallen in love not only with the vineyards of Champagne but also with a local woman. To provide for his future wife, in 1785 he established Heidsieck & Cie., which produced, as he termed it, a sparkling wine that smiles. Thanks to the patronage of the queen of France, fortune also smiled on Florens-Louis—until his sudden demise, which left the fate of his concern uncertain. Salvation came in the form of his nephew Christian Heidsieck and a distant cousin, Henri-Guillaume Piper, who together built the firm into the house that earned 14 warrants from royal and imperial courts around the globe.

Adversity also shaped Piper-Heidsieck history in 1976. After a record-breaking summer heat wave, most producers struggled; but thanks to exacting selection and vinification, the maison’s team rendered a wine of extraordinary character. Since that time, the brand has continued to make a special brut, called Rare, in exceptional vintages, such as 1979, 1985, and 1988. However, it was not until 2007 that chef de cave Régis Camus crafted a sparkling rosé under this moniker. Then, summer cold, rain, and mold—not heat—proved the vintners’ adversaries. “Nature rewarded those who showed devotion and trust,” notes Benoît Collard, global director for the house. “The grapes ripened with pure radiance and crispness.” The Piper-Heidsieck 2007 Rare Rosé (piper-heidsieck.com, $450) is a rose-gold nectar that yields ripe wild-berry and pastry aromas and presents the palate with a finely spun texture and gratifying weight before its flavors of cherry, honeycomb, clementine, and saffron unfurl.

More Spirits

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Spirits

More From Our Brands

ad